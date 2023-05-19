News & Insights

India exempts overseas card spends up to 700,000 rupees from 20% tax

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

May 19, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Nikunj Ohri and Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, May 19 (Reuters) - India will not impose a 20% tax on spending of up to 700,000 rupees ($8,559.55) through international debit and credit cards in a financial year, it said in a statement on Friday, partly reversing the rules within days after a public backlash.

The finance ministry earlier this week had announced a tax of 20% on the spending for overseas travel and purchases using international debit and credit cards from July 1.

A tax collected at source could be claimed by the payee at the time of filing of tax returns.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Varun H K)

((nikunj.ohri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 90284 60730; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/nikunj_ohri))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.