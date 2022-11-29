India exempts organic non-basmati broken rice from export curbs - CNBC TV18

NEW DELHI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - India's government has exempted organic non-basmati broken rice from export curbs, CNBC TV18 reported on Tuesday.

India, the world's biggest exporter of rice, on Sept. 8 banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades as it sought to boost domestic supply and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

