India examining international arbitration award in Vodafone tax dispute, says govt official

NEW DELHI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India is examining the international arbitration decision on tax dispute with Vodafone Group Plc VOD.L, involving a $2 billion tax claim, but has not yet decided whether to challenge it in court, a government official said on Tuesday.

An international arbitration tribunal in The Hague had ruled last month that India’s imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone, as well as interest and penalties, breached of an investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands.

"International arbitration decision is based on bilateral investment treaty that can not curb the sovereign power of taxation," the government official, who declined to be named, told reporters.

Vodafone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

