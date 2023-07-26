India ETF Investing: The Rising Star of Global Growth

With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) boosting its growth forecast for India to 6.1% in 2023 (up a 0.2 percentage point from April), the country is poised to become the world's fastest-growing major economy this year.

This outstanding growth projection is attributed to India's strong performance in the fourth quarter of the previous year, driven primarily by domestic investment. As the global economic landscape undergoes significant changes, India's emergence as a bright spot for growth is garnering attention.

India's Growth Outlook

The IMF's upward revision of India's growth forecast to 6.1% in 2023 underscores the country's resilience and potential for economic expansion. With a stable political environment and a government committed to economic reforms, India has attracted both domestic and foreign investors. The IMF's projection for 6.3% growth in 2024 indicates a continued positive trajectory for the Indian economy.

India vs. China: A Shifting Dynamic

While India's growth prospects soar, China's economic momentum has been experiencing challenges. The IMF expects China's growth rate to reach 5.2% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024, a notable slowdown compared to previous years. The Chinese government is striving to navigate the country's economic transformation by focusing on boosting domestic consumption to offset investment underperformance, especially in the real estate sector.

As China faces headwinds, India is becoming a more attractive destination for investors seeking high growth opportunities. The shift in economic dynamics between these two major Asian economies is indicative of India's increasing influence on the global stage.

Driving Growth in Emerging and Developing Asia

Both India and China are expected to be key drivers of growth in the emerging and developing Asian region. The IMF projects the region's growth at 5.3% in 2023 and 5% in 2024, with India's contribution being particularly significant. Despite a minor downward revision for 2024, the overall outlook remains positive for the region, fueled by India's economic vibrancy and China's evolving consumption-driven growth model.

Global Growth Concerns

Despite the optimistic global growth projection of 3% for 2023, the IMF remains vigilant about potential challenges. Concerns include tighter credit conditions, depleted household savings in the United States, and a slower-than-anticipated economic recovery in China due to lingering effects of Covid-19 lockdowns. Monitoring these factors will be crucial for sustaining and nurturing the global economic recovery.

India ETFs in Focus

Below we highlight a few India ETFs that have gained handsomely in the past one month (as of Jul 25, 2023).

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF ( GLIN ) – Up 6.2% Past Month

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF ( SMIN ) – Up 6% Past Month

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ( EPI ) – Up 5.9% Past Month

Nifty India Financials ETF INDF – Up 5.6% Past Month

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF INQQ – Up 5.3% Past Month

(Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.)





