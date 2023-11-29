India ETF (INDA) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares MSCI India ETF INDA is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 20.5% from its 52-week low price of $37.77/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

INDA in Focus

The underlying MSCI India Index is designed to measure the performance of equity securities of companies whose market capitalization represents the top 85% of companies in the Indian securities market. The product charges 64 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Indian shares advanced lately, thanks to information technology (IT) stocks, dovish commentary from a U.S. Federal Reserve official that boosted bets of rate cuts by as early as March 2024.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, INDA might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 7.10, which gives cues of a further rally.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.