US Markets
QTWO

India economy to grow 6.1%-6.3% in Q2 - RBI bulletin

Credit: REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

November 18, 2022 — 05:54 am EST

Written by Swati Bhat for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - India's economy is expected to grow between 6.1% and 6.3% in the second quarter of the current financial year based on high frequency indicators and economic prediction models, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin.

"If this is realised, India is on course for a growth rate of about 7% in 2022-23," the central bank said.

Data for the July-September quarter will be released at the end of this month.

"With headline inflation beginning to show signs of easing, the domestic macroeconomic outlook can best be characterised as resilient, but sensitive to formidable global headwinds," the RBI said.

"While urban demand appears to be robust, rural demand is muted, but more recently picking up traction."

The central bank, however, highlighted that the global economy continues to be clouded with downside risks, with global financial conditions tightening and deteriorating market liquidity amplifying financial price movements.

"Markets are now pricing in moderate increases in policy rates and risk-on appetite has returned. In India, supply responses in the economy are gaining strength," the RBI said.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QTWO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.