India digital rupee transactions tracking below target - source

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

September 07, 2023 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

By Siddhi Nayak

MUMBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Transactions in the Indian digital rupee are averaging close to 18,000 a day, a source directly familiar with the matter said on Thursday, well below the target of hitting a million transactions a day by year-end.

The source declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The central bank last year began pilot programmes to use the e-rupee in retail and wholesale markets as an alternative to cash.

The RBI did not immediately respond to Reuters' email.

