India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude, diesel

Dec 18 (Reuters) - India has cut the windfall tax on diesel and crude oil on Monday, according to a government notification.

The government cut the windfall tax on crude oil to 1,300 Indian rupees ($15.64) a tonne from 5,000 Indian rupees a tonne, while cutting the diesel windfall tax to 0.5 rupee per litre from 1 rupee per litre, the notification said.

The windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel has been hiked to 1 rupee/litre from zero.

India imposed a windfall tax on crude oil producers in July 2022 and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel as private refiners wanted to sell fuel overseas to make gains from robust refining margins instead of selling locally.

($1 = 83.1130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandni Shah and Nikunj Ohri Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

