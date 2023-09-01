India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude

Adds details in paragraph 3, background in paragraph 4-5

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government will cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 6,700 rupees ($81.03) per metric ton from 7,100 rupees starting on Saturday, according to a government notification issued on Friday.

The government will also raise the windfall tax on diesel to 6 rupees per litre from 5.50 rupees, the notification said.

The windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel will increase to 4 rupees per litre from 2 rupees, while the levy on petrol will remain at zero, according to the notification.

In August, the government raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 7,100 rupees per ton from 4,250 rupees per ton.

India imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers in July last year and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

($1 = 82.6887 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Juby Babu and Nikunj Ohri; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Potter)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

