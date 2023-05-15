News & Insights

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude

May 15, 2023 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by Jose Joseph and Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

Adds details from notification and background on previous cut

May 15 (Reuters) - India has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 4,100 rupees ($50.13) per tonne, effective May 16, according to a government notification.

It left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) unchanged at zero.

On May 1, the levy on petroleum crude was lowered to 4,100 rupees per tonne from 6,400 rupees per tonne.

India last July had imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and ATF after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Jose Joseph and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Pooja Desai and Shilpi Majumdar)

((Jose.Joseph@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.