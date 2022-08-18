India cuts windfall tax on local crude, hikes jet fuel and diesel export duty - CNBC-TV18

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

India on Thursday cut windfall taxes on domestically produced crude oil and raised export duty on jet fuel and diesel, CNBC-TV18 tweeted, citing a government notification.

Aug 18 (Reuters) - India on Thursday cut windfall taxes on domestically produced crude oil and raised export duty on jet fuel and diesel, CNBC-TV18 tweeted, citing a government notification.

India cut taxes on local crude to 13,000 rupees per tonne from 17,750 rupees per tonne, while raising jet fuel export taxes to 2 rupees per litre from nil and diesel to 7 rupees per litre from 5 rupees per litre, CNBC-TV18 said.

The changes will be effective from Aug. 19, it added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters