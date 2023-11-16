India cuts windfall tax on diesel, crude oil

NEW DELHI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - India has cut the windfall tax on diesel and crude oil on Thursday, according to a government notification.

The government cut the windfall tax on crude oil to 6,300 Indian rupees ($75.70) a tonne from 9,800 rupees a tonne while cutting the diesel windfall tax to 1 rupee per litre from 2 rupee per litre, the notification said.

($1 = 83.2270 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

