India cuts windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel shipments

July 20 (Reuters) - India has cut a windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by 2 rupees a liter, according to a government notification.

New Delhi also cut the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,000 rupees a tonne, effective July 20.

On July 1, India had imposed the windfall tax on oil producers and refiners who boosted product exports to gain from higher overseas margins.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

