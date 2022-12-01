India cuts windfall tax on crude oil output, diesel exports

Credit: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

December 01, 2022 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma, Aftab Ahmed, Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - India on Thursday cut the windfall tax on crude oil to 4,900 rupees ($60.34) per tonne, according to a government order.

It also cut the export tax on diesel to 8 rupees per litre. Changes to the windfall tax will be effective from Friday, the order said.

($1 = 81.2050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Aftab Ahmed and Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.