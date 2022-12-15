India cuts windfall tax on crude, diesel, aviation fuel

BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India has cut windfall tax on petroleum, crude oil and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated Dec. 15.

It cut windfall tax on crude oil to 1,700 rupees ($20.52) per tonne from 4,900 rupees, effective Friday, the order said.

($1 = 82.8600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

