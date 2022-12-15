India cuts windfall tax on crude, diesel, aviation fuel

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

December 15, 2022 — 09:46 pm EST

Written by Meenakshi Maidas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India has cut windfall tax on petroleum, crude oil and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated Dec. 15.

It cut windfall tax on crude oil to 1,700 rupees ($20.52) per tonne from 4,900 rupees, effective Friday, the order said.

($1 = 82.8600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Meenakshi.Maidas@thomsonreuters.com; Mob: +91 8921483410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.