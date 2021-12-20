World Markets

India cuts import tax on refined palm oil to 12.5% to calm prices

Contributor
Rajendra Jadhav Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAJENDRA JADHAV

India on Monday slashed the basic import tax on refined palm oil to 12.5% from 17.5% earlier, the government said in a notification, as the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to cool near-record price rises.

Repeats with no change to text

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India on Monday slashed the basic import tax on refined palm oil to 12.5% from 17.5% earlier, the government said in a notification, as the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to cool near-record price rises.

The tax cuts would make refined palm oil more attractive for Indian buyers than crude palm oil and boost shipments of refined grades from Malaysia and Indonesia, traders said.

After the cut, refined palm oil imports will be subject to a 13.75% tax in total, including Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) and other taxes, down from 19.25% earlier, traders said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav Editing by Chris Reese)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

The South African Economic Performance During The Pandemic

Dec 13, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular