India cuts import tax on crude palm oil to 10%

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

India on Tuesday cut import tax on crude palm oil to 10% from 15% for three months, the government said in a statement.

The new duty would be effective from June 30, the statement said.

The world's biggest importer of vegetable oils has been struggling to bring down edible oils prices, which hit record highs in May.

