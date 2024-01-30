India cuts import duty for some phone parts to 10% in boost for Apple, Xiaomi

By Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya

NEW DELHI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India has cut the import duty on some parts used in making mobile phones to 10% from 15%, a move benefiting companies like Apple AAPL.O and Xiaomi 1810.HK that manufacture in Asia's third-largest economy.

The import duty on parts such as battery covers, main camera lenses, back covers, other mechanical items of plastic and metal, GSM antenna, and other parts, has been reduced to 10%, the finance ministry said in a notification late on Tuesday.

The import duty on inputs used to manufacture these components has been cut to zero, the notification said.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that India was considering import duty cuts on key components for producing high-end mobile phones.

The move will make India’s mobile phone manufacturing more competitive, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said in a statement.

With global mobile companies manufacturing in India, mobile phone exports from the country doubled year-on-year to $11.1 billion in the fiscal year to March 2023 and are expected to rise to $15 billion in the current fiscal year, according to industry estimates.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya; additional reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Christian Schmollinger and Sonali Paul)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.