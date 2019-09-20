India cuts effective corporate tax rate to 25.75% to revive investment

Contributor
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures on Friday to revive sagging investment in Asia's third largest economy including a cut in corporate taxes.

PANAJI, India, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures on Friday to revive sagging investment in Asia's third largest economy including a cut in corporate taxes.

Sitharaman told a news conference that the effective corporate tax rate will be lowered to 25.75% from 30%, which she said would be at par with Asian peers.

The government also scrapped the minimum alternative tax for domestic companies.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +911149548060;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters