India cuts basmati rice export floor price to $950 a ton - source

Credit: REUTERS/ALTAF HUSSAIN

October 26, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - India has cut the floor price for basmati rice exports to $950 per metric ton from $1,200, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

India had imposed a $1,200 per ton minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice shipments in August to keep a lid on local prices ahead of key state elections.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

