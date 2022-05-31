India cuts base import price of palm oil; raises soyoil price
MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, while raising the price of crude soyoil, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday.
The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.
India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, last week allowed duty free imports 2 million tonnes of soyoil.
Commodity
New price in $
Old price in $
Crude palm oil
1,625
1,703
RBD palm oil
1,733
1,765
RBD palmolein
1,744
1,771
Crude soya oil
1,866
1,827
Gold
597
592
Silver
721
687 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INDIA COMMODITIES/TARIFFS (REPEAT)
