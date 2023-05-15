News & Insights

India cuts base import price of crude palm oil, soyoil

Credit: REUTERS/Roni Bintang

May 15, 2023 — 11:34 pm EDT

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - India slashed the base import prices of crude palm oil, soyoil, and silver, and raised the price of gold, the government said in a statement late on Monday.

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.

Commodity

New price in $

Old price in $

Crude palm oil

988

1001

RBD palm oil

1020

1022

RBD palmolein

1033

1044

Crude soya oil

983

1,024

Gold

650

639

Silver

773

815

Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

