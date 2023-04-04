India cuts all windfall tax on crude

April 04, 2023 — 01:43 am EDT

Written by Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, April 4 (Reuters) - India has cut all windfall tax on crude oil from 3,500 rupees ($42.56) per tonne effective from Tuesday, according to a government notification.

India had in July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and levies on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling it at home.

($1 = 82.2370 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Writing by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.