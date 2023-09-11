India court warns SpiceJet of 'drastic action' if Credit Suisse dues unpaid

By Aditi Shah and Arpan Chaturvedi

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - India's top court on Monday directed SpiceJet to pay $1.5 million in a case related to unpaid dues to Credit Suisse by Sept. 15 and warned the budget airline of unspecified "drastic action" at the next hearing if it failed to do so.

If SpiceJet fails to pay, the Supreme Court will take "drastic action" at the next hearing on Sept. 22.

"Enough of this dilly-dally business ... We are not bothered even if you die," one of the two judges said during the hearing which was attended by SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh.

SpiceJet did not respond to a request for comment. The airline had previously said the Credit Suisse debt was an old one which predated the tenure of its current management.

Credit Suisse and SpiceJet have been engaged in a legal dispute since 2015 over the bank's claim of unpaid dues of around $24 million, which led to the Madras High Court's order that the airline be wound up in 2021.

Even after agreeing on a settlement plan, the dues were not paid, and in March, Credit Suisse approached the Supreme Court seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against SpiceJet and Singh over "a wilful and intentional disobedience" of court orders and failure to pay dues of $4.5 million.

Contempt of court can attract a fine and, or, imprisonment.

The court order is the latest setback for cash-strapped SpiceJet which told a court last month it was "struggling to stay afloat" after it was ordered to make a payment of 1 billion rupees ($12 million) to its former owner by Sept 10 as part of an arbitration order in a separate case.

In the case against the former owner, also heard on Monday at a Delhi High Court, SpiceJet said it had deposited 625 million rupees of that amount, and would pay the rest by Monday.

($1 = 82.9963 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi and Aditi Shah, additional reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Miral Fahmy)

