India court stalls e-commerce antitrust probe following Amazon challenge-lawyers

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Friday put on hold an antitrust investigation into leading e-commerce companies following a challenge by Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, two lawyers involved in the proceedings told Reuters on Friday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month ordered a probe into Amazon and rival Walmart's WMT.N Flipkart over alleged violations of competition law and certain discounting practices.

Amazon this week challenged the investigation in a court in Bengaluru city.

The court on Friday granted a stay on the investigation for two months, according to a lawyer from Indian law firm P&A Law Offices, which is representing Amazon.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

