India court declines to entertain Pernod appeal to renew liquor sale licence in Delhi

July 18, 2023 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by Tanvi Mehta and Arpan Chaturvedi for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, July 18 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Tuesday declined to entertain Pernod Ricard's PERP.PA plea seeking a renewal of its liquor sale licence in New Delhi, marking the latest legal setback in the French giant's attempt to restart sales in the city.

India's federal financial crime agency has accused the company of illegally making profits by giving false information to Delhi city authorities in 2021, and violating rules by financially supporting retailers in exchange for stocking more of its brands. Pernod has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

