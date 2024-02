India court bars yoga guru's Patanjali from publishing some medicine ads

By Arpan Chaturvedi

NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - India's top court on Tuesday barred consumer firm Patanjali Ayurved, co-founded by one of country's most popular yoga gurus, from publishing advertisements for its traditional ayurvedic medicines that claim to cure some diseases.

The Supreme Court order was issued in an ongoing legal dispute with the Indian Medical Association, which has accused Patanjali of allegedly disparaging other forms of conventional medicines.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who co-founded Patanjali, has previously denied the criticism and accused some doctors of spreading propaganda against traditional medicines, which are hugely popular in India.

Patanjali did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The court said Patanjali violated its assurance to judges last year in the ongoing case that it would not publish advertisements that make "casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy".

The order came after a lawyer for the Indian Medical Association told the court that Ramdev's firm had continued to publish newspaper ads claiming to offer a "permanent solution" for conditions, such as blood pressure, asthma and diabetes.

The judges also asked Patanjali to explain why it should not initiate contempt of court proceedings against the company.

Patanjali was co-founded by yoga teacher Ramdev in 2006. He has a huge fan following in India and offers yoga cures for many illnesses through his TV shows.

Patanjali sells personal care products and ayurvedic medicines, but has often faced the ire of doctors and activists, who accuse the firm of making incorrect assertions about medicinal efficacy.

