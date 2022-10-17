India could sell wheat in open market to control prices, says official

Commodities

NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - India will sell wheat in the open market if "needed" to control prices, food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Monday, adding that the South Asian nation has sufficient stocks of wheat and rice.

