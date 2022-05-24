Commodities

India could restrict sugar exports to 10 mln T, govt source says

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

India plans to restrict sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices, potentially capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - India plans to restrict sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices, potentially capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

India is the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav Editing by David Goodman )

