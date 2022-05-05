India contracts to export 8.2-8.3 mln T sugar in 2021/22 - trade body

NEW DELHI, May 5 (Reuters) - Indian mills have signed contracts to export 8.2 million to 8.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

Mills have so far produced 34.2 million tonnes of sugar in the current 2021/22 year, up from last year's 30 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

