India considers banning most rice exports - Bloomberg news

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

July 13, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Yana Gaur for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest rice exporter, is considering banning exports of most rice varieties, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The government is discussing a plan to ban exports of all non-Basmati rice, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Yana.Gaur@thomsonreuters.com;))

