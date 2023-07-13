India considers banning most rice exports - Bloomberg news

July 13 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest rice exporter, is considering banning exports of most rice varieties, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The government is discussing a plan to ban exports of all non-Basmati rice, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

