India considering export tax on parboiled rice variety - report

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 22, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Tanvi Mehta for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - India is considering imposing an export tax on parboiled rice variety, ET Now television channel reported on Tuesday, citing agencies.

The Indian government had last month surprised buyers by imposing a ban on export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

