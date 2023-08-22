India considering export tax on parboiled rice variety - report

NEW DELHI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - India is considering imposing an export tax on parboiled rice variety, ET Now television channel reported on Tuesday, citing agencies.

The Indian government had last month surprised buyers by imposing a ban on export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

