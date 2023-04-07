India confirms gas prices for April 1-7, price cut to kick in on Saturday

NEW DELHI, April 7 (Reuters) - India's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell at the oil ministry confirmed on Friday that the price of gas from old blocks will be $9.16 per mmBtu for the first seven days of April.

The country's information minister said on Thursday that India will lower prices of gas produced from old blocks to $6.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from Saturday, in a move aimed at reining in inflation.

The new price will apply to industrial buyers and companies in the fertiliser and city gas distribution sectors and will be fixed on a monthly basis.

India allows pricing freedom to operators for gas produced from new blocks.

(Reporting by Nidhi Varma in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

