India confirms gas prices for April 1-7, price cut to kick in on Saturday

April 07, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by Nidhi Varma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, April 7 (Reuters) - India's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell at the oil ministry confirmed on Friday that the price of gas from old blocks will be $9.16 per mmBtu for the first seven days of April.

The country's information minister said on Thursday that India will lower prices of gas produced from old blocks to $6.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from Saturday, in a move aimed at reining in inflation.

The new price will apply to industrial buyers and companies in the fertiliser and city gas distribution sectors and will be fixed on a monthly basis.

India allows pricing freedom to operators for gas produced from new blocks.

