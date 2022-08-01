India concludes $19 bln 5G spectrum auction

NEW DELHI, Aug 1(Reuters) - India's telecom minister said on Monday that companies bought a total of spectrum worth $19 billion as its 5G spectrum auction that concluded earlier in the day.

The auction has seen participation from Reliance Industries' RELI.NS Jio, Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS, Vodafone Idea VODA.NS, and a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS.

