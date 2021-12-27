US Markets
MRK

India committee recommends EUA for Merck's COVID-19 pill, two other vaccines - report

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MERCK & CO INC

India's drug regulator expert committee recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Merck & Co Inc's COVID-19 pill molnupiravir, and Serum Institute of India's covovax and Biological E's corbevax vaccines, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - India's drug regulator expert committee recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Merck & Co Inc's MRK.N COVID-19 pill molnupiravir, and Serum Institute of India's covovax and Biological E's corbevax vaccines, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

The recommendations by the subject expert committee have been sent to the Drug Controller General of India, which will soon decide on their approval, according to the report.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular