India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore - source

Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

NEW DELHI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - India has challenged in Singapore an international arbitration court's verdict against it over a $2 billion tax claim involving Vodafone Group Plc VOD.L, a senior government official told Reuters on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Broadcaster CNBC first reported the news.

