India central bank steps in with measures to enhance forex inflows

MUMBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it would take measures to enhance foreign exchange inflows, including letting foreign investors invest in short-term corporate debt and allowing the purchase of more government securities under the fully accessible route.

RBI said it has been monitoring the liquidity conditions in the foreign exchange market and has stepped in as needed to alleviate the dollar tightness with the objective of ensuring orderly market functioning.

"It has been decided to undertake measures listed below to enhance forex inflows while ensuring overall macroeconomic and financial stability," the RBI said in its release.

