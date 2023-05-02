India central bank likely buying dollars to absorb inflows - traders

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - The Indian central bank is likely buying dollars via state-run banks to prevent the rupee from appreciating in the wake of inflows, three traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Indian rupee INR=IN was trading at 81.8275 per U.S. dollar, having reached 81.7325 earlier.

The long weekend inflows and the dollar offers from foreign banks are "once again running into a resolute" Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a trader at private sector bank said.

The state-run banks have been consistently on the bid since morning and it is "difficult to put it down to anything" other than the RBI, another trader said.

The dollar index =USD was down 0.2% to 101.92.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

