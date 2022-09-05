India central bank governor says aiming to prevent excessive volatility in exchange rate

Adds details

MUMBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Indian central bank aims to anchor expectations around the depreciating rupee and will intervene to prevent an overshoot, ensuring the exchange rate reflects fundamentals, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

The partially convertible rupee has so far depreciated more than 7% against the U.S. dollar, but Das said the depreciation has less than in other currencies.

"Our intervention policy is to prevent excessive volatility in exchange rate, to anchor expectations around depreciation," Das said at an event organised by the Fixed Income Money Markets and Derivatives Association of India.

He said the rupee had been moving in an orderly manner.

Das said going forward, monetary policy would remain watchful, nimble-footed, and calibrated.

India's current account deficit was expected to remain well within comfortable levels and foreign exchange reserves were expected to provide a cushion against external shocks, he said.

The current account deficit deteriorated sharply in the last quarter and is expected to average 3.1% of GDP this fiscal year, its widest in a decade as ballooning trade imbalances coincide with a decline in foreign investment, according to a Reuters poll.

