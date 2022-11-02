India cenbank won't immediately release letter on inflation response to govt

NEW DELHI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - India's central bank will not immediately release details of its special policy-setting committee meeting on Thursday to discuss its response to the government for failing to stick to its inflation mandate, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Das said on Wednesday a letter that will be sent to the government will not be made public after the Nov. 3 special meeting because the bank does not have the authority to release it.

The monetary policy committee is mandated to keep inflation within 2 percentage points on either side of its 4% target and failure to do so for three straight quarters requires the bank to give an explanation to the government.

