India cenbank won't immediately release letter on inflation response to govt

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

November 02, 2022 — 01:51 am EDT

Written by Swati Bhat for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - India's central bank will not immediately release details of its special policy-setting committee meeting on Thursday to discuss its response to the government for failing to stick to its inflation mandate, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Das said on Wednesday a letter that will be sent to the government will not be made public after the Nov. 3 special meeting because the bank does not have the authority to release it.

The monetary policy committee is mandated to keep inflation within 2 percentage points on either side of its 4% target and failure to do so for three straight quarters requires the bank to give an explanation to the government.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter