India cenbank takes IDBI Bank out of corrective action list

BENGALURU, March 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it has taken IDBI Bank Ltd IDBI.NS out of its prompt corrective action list after it found the state-run lender was not in breach of the central bank's parameters.

