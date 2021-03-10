India cenbank takes IDBI Bank out of corrective action list

BENGALURU, March 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it has taken IDBI Bank Ltd IDBI.NS out of its prompt corrective action list after it found the state-run lender was not in breach of the central bank's parameters.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.