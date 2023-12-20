News & Insights

India cenbank sold net $310 mln in spot forex market in Oct - bulletin

December 20, 2023 — 06:35 am EST

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $310 million on a net basis in the spot foreign exchange market in October, compared with a net sale of $1.51 billion in September, according to central bank data released on Wednesday.

In its monthly bulletin, the RBI said it purchased $36.6 billion and sold $36.9 billion.

The Indian rupee INR=IN depreciated by 0.3% against the dollar in October, having traded in a range of 83.0375 to 83.2825.

The central bank conducted net forward sales of $14.6 billion as of end-October, compared with forward purchases of $4.6 billion at the end of the previous month, the data showed.

The RBI intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb the exchange rate volatility.

