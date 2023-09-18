India cenbank says stabilising core inflation reflects easing of price pressures - bulletin

MUMBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Indian central bank sees the stabilising core inflation, which excludes food and fuel prices, as a sign that price pressures in the economy are easing.

Vegetable prices eased in August and brought down retail inflation to 6.8%.

This is likely to continue in September, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin.

(Reporting by Ira Dugal; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

