India cenbank says stabilising core inflation reflects easing of price pressures - bulletin

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 18, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by Ira Dugal for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Indian central bank sees the stabilising core inflation, which excludes food and fuel prices, as a sign that price pressures in the economy are easing.

Vegetable prices eased in August and brought down retail inflation to 6.8%.

This is likely to continue in September, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin.

