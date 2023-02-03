India cenbank says banking sector resilient and stable amid Adani rout

BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the country's banking system remains resilient and stable, amid concerns about the exposure of lenders to the embattled Adani Group.

"Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy. Banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework guidelines issued by the RBI," the central bank said.

The RBI added it remains vigilant and continues to monitor the stability of the Indian banking sector.

The RBI said it was issuing the comments as there had "been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian

banks to a business conglomerate". It did not name the Adani Group.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

