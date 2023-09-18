News & Insights

India cenbank possibly selling dollars to prevent rupee from falling to record low – traders

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 18, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by Nimesh Vora for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Indian central bank is possibly selling dollars via public sector banks, with the rupee just shy of a record low, six traders told Reuters.

The rupee INR= was at 83.2025 to the U.S. dollar, down from 83.09 at open and within a whisker of the lifetime low of 83.29.

"Hearing of public sector bank names on the offer (on USD/INR), which you would have to think is for the RBI (Reserve Bank of India)," a trader at a private sector bank said.

Two large public sector banks were major dollar sellers, according to traders.

The RBI has been on offer at "various price points" and not holding to any particular price right now, another trader said.

"Would not be a surprised if rupee saw a new low despite the RBI. The dollar selling is being absorbed without any difficulty," he said.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((nimesh.vora@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7896;))

