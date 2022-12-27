India cenbank may continue to sell bonds to withdraw liquidity - analysts

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may continue its secondary market bond sales to withdraw liquidity after having sold debt worth over 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) over three weeks to Dec. 16, traders and analysts said.

The RBI has been on the path of accommodation withdrawal, unwinding pandemic-era stimulus in its aim to curb inflationary pressures. For the last few months, it has been removing excessive banking system liquidity surplus.

"The RBI's decision on open market operation (OMO) sales may also be tactical in the face of strong demand for bonds and state debt in primary auctions this fiscal year," said A. Prasanna, head of research at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

Market participants said liquidity withdrawal through a rise in cash in circulation remained tepid over the last few weeks, and this could be one of the reasons for such aggressive debt sales.

"As we transition to the budget season, market sentiment may also turn cautious. Thus, the RBI may have only a small window to carry out OMO sales," Prasanna said.

The RBI sold bonds through screen-based secondary trading worth 31.50 billion rupees on a net basis in the week to Dec. 16. This follows sales of 42.35 billion rupees and 28.90 billion rupees in the preceding two weeks, RBI data showed.

India's benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC eased two basis points (bps) during the said period.

This is an aggressive reversal for the central bank, which sold bonds worth 144.70 billion rupees in 10 consecutive weeks to Sep. 16, before taking a 10-week hiatus.

This figure may well be surpassed during the fourth week of sales in the current stint, traders said.

"Since the central bank wants to avoid spending reserves to withdraw durable liquidity, they may be taking the bond route as demand for debt has been strong. We may not see any major upside (to yields) despite these sales," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

India's banking system liquidity, though currently under deficit, may move into surplus once government spending picks up from the end of this month, traders said. Keeping cash surplus in check would be critical to containing inflation expectations, they added.

Banking system liquidity surplus averaged around 1.50 trillion rupees in first the half of December, before dipping into deficit due to the impact of twin tax outflows.

($1 = 82.7450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Swati Bhat and Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.