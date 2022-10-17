India cenbank likely selling dollars, receiving forwards to support rupee -traders

Contributor
Nimesh Vora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely selling dollars and receiving forwards through state-run banks on Monday, in its ongoing effort to support the rupee, traders told Reuters.

MUMBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely selling dollars and receiving forwards through state-run banks on Monday, in its ongoing effort to support the rupee, traders told Reuters.

The rupee INR=IN was last trading at 82.3750, barely changed from 82.3400 in the previous session.

The local unit over the previous four sessions has repeatedly been supported around 82.40 to the dollar level on account of the RBI's dollar sales, according to traders.

The USD/INR 1-year forward implied yield dropped to 2.45%, the lowest since November 2011, from 2.55% on Friday.

The RBI was receiving in the September and January delivery, traders said. The 1-year premium last week had plunged 40 basis points.

The Indian rupee's Asian peers were mostly lower on Monday.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Neha Arora)

((nimesh.vora@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7896;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More