India cenbank likely conducts very short-maturity rupee swaps - traders

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely conducted very short-maturity USD/INR swaps via public sector banks, which traders said could be to manage rupee liquidity.

The central bank has, in recent days, carried out USD/INR sell-buy swaps for value date Sept. 6 and maturing on Sept. 8. This would mean that the RBI is effectively taking out rupee liquidity on Sept. 6, which will flow back on Sept. 8.

"This is obviously a purely rupee liquidity management exercise," a swap trader at a foreign bank said.

India's banking liquidity surplus remained above 1.5 trillion rupees ($18.05 billion) on Sept. 5. RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra had said a risk to the inflation outlook stems from the liquidity overhang in the banking system.

The RBI was probably draining out the excess liquidity, the swap trader said, pointing out that the swap's maturity date coincided with the date when the current incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) maintenance lapses.

Further, Sept. 8 is a reporting Friday, when banks have to report reserve requirements.

With variable rate reverse repos not witnessing much response from banks, the RBI has probably adopted the swap route to manage the excess liquidity, another banker said.

"Having said that, this is just our thinking and it does seem unusual that the period of the swap is just two days," he added.

A senior treasury official at a private bank said that it was possible that the sell-buy swaps by the public sector banks were due to a funding mismatch from I-CRR.

Bankers expect the RBI to ask lenders to continue maintaining additional cash reserves for two more fortnights, with some tweaks to the proportion.

($1 = 83.1175 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.