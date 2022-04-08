India cenbank keeps rates steady as growth risks re-emerge

MUMBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee kept the bank's key lending rate at a record low on Friday, as expected, as it sought to support economic growth even as inflation edged higher in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The monetary policy committee held the lending rate, or the repo rate INREPO=ECI, at 4%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the MPC also voted to keep the monetary policy stance "accommodative".

The central bank said it would restore the width of the liquidity adjustment facility to 50 basis points.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

