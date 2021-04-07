India cenbank holds rates steady as widely expected

Repeats to attach to more alerts

MUMBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates steady at record lows on Wednesday, as widely expected, amid concerns rising COVID-19 infections could derail the country's nascent economic recovery.

The RBI held the repo rate INREPO=ECI, its key lending rate, at 4% and kept the reverse repo rate INRREP=ECI, the borrowing rate, unchanged at 3.35%.

In a Reuters poll, 65 of 66 economists surveyed had expected the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) to leave rates unchanged.

India's central bank has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points (bps) since March 2020 to soften the blow from the pandemic. This follows 135 bps worth of rate cuts since the beginning of 2019.

